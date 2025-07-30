Skip to Content
News

Mill Fire scorches 600 acres in Pahsimeroi Valley

BLM Idaho Fire
By
today at 10:20 AM
Published 10:22 AM

PATTERSON, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire Crews spent the night battling a fast-moving wildfire in Pahsimeroi Valley. The Mill Fire has already burned an estimated 600 acres, five miles southeast of Patterson on the Lemhi Range.

Firefighters from the Salmon-Challis National Forest and BLM are on the ground, with help from air tankers and helicopters. The lightning-caused fire started yesterday afternoon.

No evacuations have been ordered yet, but structures are threatened.

Keep track of updates, HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content