Mill Fire scorches 600 acres in Pahsimeroi Valley

PATTERSON, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire Crews spent the night battling a fast-moving wildfire in Pahsimeroi Valley. The Mill Fire has already burned an estimated 600 acres, five miles southeast of Patterson on the Lemhi Range.

Firefighters from the Salmon-Challis National Forest and BLM are on the ground, with help from air tankers and helicopters. The lightning-caused fire started yesterday afternoon.

No evacuations have been ordered yet, but structures are threatened.

Keep track of updates, HERE.