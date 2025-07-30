WYDOT celebrates completion of Teton Pass Big Fill Slide restoration

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — After a year of intense work, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is celebrating the full completion of repairs to the Big Fill Slide on the Teton Pass. The critical roadway, Wyoming Highway 22 (Idaho 33), suffered a significant failure after a landslide swept away a section of the roadway at milepost 12.8 on June 8, 2024.

Today, July 30, at 1:30 PM, WYDOT and Ames Construction are hosting a ribbon-cutting celebration near Teton County, Idaho, to mark the occasion. The event will not only commemorate the Big Fill Slide's restoration but also the successful repairs to the Snake River Bridge.

Following the June 2024 collapse, a temporary detour allowed the highway to reopen on June 28, 2024, minimizing disruption for travelers. Now, with the permanent reconstruction completed earlier this month, the vital Teton Pass route is fully restored.

Local News 8 will update this story with additional information following the ribbon-cutting.