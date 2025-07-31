EIRMC begins construction on Idaho Falls’ First Free-Standing ER

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new emergency room is coming to Idaho Falls. The Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) hosted a beam-signing event commemorating the construction of the area's first Free-Standing emergency room, also called FSER.

This new ER unit will provide hospital-based emergency services, serving as an extension of EIRMC’s emergency room. It will also be fully equipped with a laboratory, medical imaging technologists, and other medical staff.

When the new 10,820 square fee facility opens in 2026, it will include 10 patient exam rooms, 24/7 emergency medical care, and imaging services.

The CEO of EIRMC, Betsy Hunsicker, says that after much research, they realized another ER would be beneficial in our area.

“EIRMC North Idaho Falls ER will provide high-quality emergency care for members of our community and region. We believe it will be a more convenient option for many people, saving significant travel time when seeking care,” said Hunsicker. “Patients can expect the same level of superior care as if they came directly to the ER on EIRMC’s campus.”

The FSER will be located just west of the intersection of Lincoln Road and 25th East (Hit Road) and will offer the same level of high-quality care as EIRMC's ER on its main campus. Dr. Brandon Bloxham, a board-certified Emergency Room physician and the Medical Director at the new FSER, says that while urgent care clinics play a role in the healthcare delivery system, EIRMC North Idaho Falls ER will offer hospital-level emergency care. This satellite emergency room is open 24/7, accepts EMS drop-offs and treats all patients, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay.

“The FSER will be fully equipped to handle any emergency. Urgent care facilities handle less severe injuries and illnesses—conditions like a cold, the flu, minor cuts, and sprains,” Dr. Bloxham explained. “Satellite ERs like this one improve healthcare access without compromising quality. It’s the same quality care – just closer to home for people in north Idaho Falls and the surrounding area.”

For more information on the FSER, check out the full press release below.