Fairground ride snaps mid-air in Saudi Arabia, injuring 23, state media reports

By Christian Edwards, Muhammad Darwish, CNN

(CNN) — At least 23 people were injured, three of them critically, when a fairground ride buckled in Saudi Arabia, sending passengers crashing to the ground, state media reported Thursday.

Videos verified by CNN showed the “360 Big Pendulum” ride collapse while in use, causing the passenger-bearing circular carousel to smash into the other end of the pendulum before hitting the floor.

The accident occurred Wednesday evening at an amusement park in the Al-Hada area of Taif, near the city of Jeddah, state media Arab News reported.

According to state-controlled outlet Arab News, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the region’s governor, ordered the immediate closure of the resort while an investigation into the collapse takes place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

