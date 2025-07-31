Pocatello Police arrest suspect after shots fired on occupied vehicle

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A 22-year-old man was arrested last night after Pocatello Police Department (PPD) officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of Navajo Street.

Matthew Adcock, 22, was taken into custody during the investigation. He faces two counts of aggravated assault and two additional counts of firing into an occupied dwelling related to a separate, prior incident, according to a PPD news release.

No injuries were reported in last night's shooting. The case remains under active investigation, and authorities have not released further details at this time.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.