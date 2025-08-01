Rio Vista Fire: Firefighters combat wildfire on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews are actively combating a wildfire on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. The Rio Vista Fire is actively burning an estimated 25 acres of sagebrush terrain according to Watch Duty; however, no structures are threatened at this time, according to reservation officials.

The Fort Hall Fire Department is responding to the scene, with active support from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wildland Fire, North Bannock Fire Department, and Fort Hall Fish & Game.

“Due to the winds and dry conditions, the fire spread quickly,” said Fort Hall Fire Department Chief Eric King.

Fire officials have not identified the cause of the fire at this time. In response to the ongoing fire activity, the following roads are closed to all traffic:

Sheepskin Road (Eastbound)

Bench Road (Eastbound)

Philbin Road (Westbound)

"These closures are in place to ensure safe and unobstructed access for firefighting personnel and equipment," states a release by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' Office of Emergency Management.

The public is strongly urged to avoid the area. "Unauthorized presence near the fire zone is dangerous and may interfere with emergency operations. We ask for the community’s full cooperation as firefighters work to contain the blaze," states the release.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide updated information as it becomes available.