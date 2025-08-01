Haderlie Family Farm honored as Idaho Century Farm

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Historical Society:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – On May 17, 2025, the Idaho State Historical Society, in partnership with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, is proud to recognize the Haderlie Family Farm as an official Idaho Century Farm, honoring over 100 years of continuous family ownership and agricultural legacy. The Century Farm and Ranch Program celebrates Idaho’s deep-rooted agricultural heritage and honors families who have worked the same land for generations. This year, the Haderlie family joins that distinguished legacy, with their farm tracing its roots back to 1915 when Henry W. Haderlie and his wife Ruth Ward began farming in the fertile ground of Bonneville County.

The recognition holds special significance for Verl Haderlie, Henry’s son and current patriarch of the farm. Now 93 years old and living with macular degeneration, Verl was still able to witness his family's farm receive this honor—a moment that his children and grandchildren call a lasting gift for a man whose life has been devoted to the land. “My father, Verl, and grandfather Henry were incredibly hard workers who loved this land,” said Verl’s son Tim Haderlie, who now helps run the farm alongside his son, Dustin. “This recognition is a tribute to their dedication and vision—and a legacy we’re proud to carry forward.”

The Haderlie family story reflects not only the enduring values of Idaho agriculture but also the rich cultural tapestry of the American West. Henry’s father, Charles Haderlie, was a Swiss immigrant and early settler in Utah and Wyoming. Henry helped in digging the Gardner and Hillside irrigation canals with a horse-drawn slip/buck scraper—lifelines for early farmers in the region.

Over the decades, the farm evolved from horse-drawn implements and flood irrigation to wheel lines and center pivots. In the 1970s, Verl expanded operations, which included a bulk milk-hauling business and a cow/calf herd operation that grazed on land he acquired in Bone, Idaho. Today, fourth-generation farmer Dustin Haderlie works over 1,000 acres of leased farmland in addition to the family’s original acreage, with a fifth generation—Dustin’s son Hank, named after his great-great-grandfather—growing up close to the soil that sustained his family for more than a century.

The Century Farm recognition not only marks a milestone of longevity—it celebrates the values of resilience, stewardship, and a trust in God and family that are at the heart of Idaho agriculture.

For more information about the Idaho Century Farm & Ranch Program, visit www.history.idaho.gov