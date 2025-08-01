Montana authorities launch manhunt after multiple people shot in Anaconda

ANACONDA, Mont. (KRDO) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives confirms that multiple people have been shot at a business in Anaconda, Montana. The shooting occurred late Friday morning at the Owl Bar, according to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center says that the suspect, Michael Paul Brown, is still on the run. The Granite County Sheriff's Office says that the suspect's house was cleared by SWAT teams. The shooting occurred late Friday morning at the Owl Bar, according to the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte posted on X, saying he is "closely monitoring the situation."

This is a breaking news situation. We'll provide further updates as more information becomes available.