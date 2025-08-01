South Korea soccer star Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham Hotspur

By James Legge, CNN

(CNN) — South Korean soccer star Son Heung-min will leave Tottenham Hotspur before the Premier League season begins, ending a decade-long spell with the North London club.

The announcement from the 33-year-old, a national hero in South Korea, comes amid reports that he could move to Major League Soccer in the United States.

Speaking to reporters in Seoul before a preseason friendly game against Newcastle United, Son said: “Before we start the press conference, I wanted to say I have decided to leave the club this summer. Respectfully the club is helping me with this decision.”

Calling it “the most difficult decision I have made in my career,” the forward explained: “I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change – 10 years is a long time.”

“I came to North London as a kid, 23 years old, such a young age. I leave this club as a grown man, a very proud man.”

Since joining Spurs from Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, Son has scored 173 goals in 454 matches, forming a formidable strike partnership with England legend Harry Kane, who he eventually succeeded as club captain. He was joint top scorer in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season, when he and Liverpool’s Mo Salah both scored 23 times.

In May, he lifted the Europa League trophy after Spurs beat Manchester United in the final.

A sporting icon in South Korea, Son has scored 51 goals in 134 matches for the national team, becoming the country’s most high-profile athlete ever.

New Spurs coach Thomas Frank, speaking at the same press conference, hailed Son as “a true Spurs legend in every aspect, one of the greatest players to play in the Premier League.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.