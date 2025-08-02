Teacher accused of stealing artwork from Minden restaurant

By TIFFANY FLOURNOY

MINDEN, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Special education teacher at Haynesville Elementary was arrested on a misdemeanor charge Tuesday, according to Minden police.

Kylie Frith is charged with simple theft, according to Minden Police Deputy Chief Tokia-Whiting Harrison.

Frith is accused of stealing a framed art piece from the bathroom of Orleans on Main Bistreaux in Minden on July 18, by allegedly concealing it under her clothing and leaving the establishment.

Harrison said after detectives contacted Frith, she admitted to taking the artwork. According to Harrison, she later turned herself in at the police station, where she was arrested by Det. Kenny James.

“Our staff noticed it was gone the next morning while cleaning and prepping for the day. We knew it was there around 8 p.m. the night before. So, I watched the cameras from 8 to close and caught it,” said Michael Elshout, owner of Orleans on Main Bistreaux.

In still photographs taken from the restaurant’s camera footage, imprints of what appear to be the frame of the art piece can be seen in the front of Frith’s dress.

According to Elshout, the art has not been recovered. He said Frith has been banned from the restaurant.

