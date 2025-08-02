The EU nearly triples entry fee for visitors, before it even starts

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In our travel roundup this week: the luxury death trap that was the world’s first passenger plane, a forgotten but beautiful Bauhaus airport, and the rising cost of travel entry fees.

Europe’s new travel fee will launch next year

The must-have travel accessory du jour is a big fat wallet.

You likely have heard about the United States introducing a new $250 “visa integrity fee” for international visitors.

The European Union has also been busy on the travel fee front, recently raising its upcoming European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) fee from 7 to 20 euros (about $23).

The fee will apply to non-EU nationals from visa-free countries — so that means the US, the UK, Canada, Japan and more — and the plan is for it to be up and running by late 2026.

The European Commission attributes this hefty increase to rising inflation, additional operational costs — and also to bringing it in line with other travel authorization programs, such as ESTAs in the US (with a price tag of $21) and ETAs in the UK.

The UK hiked up the cost of its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) in April, going from £10 to £16 (also around $21).

Living the dream

Making a permanent move to another country proved just the change these Americans needed.

Retired US veteran Christopher Boris was struggling to cope with the rising cost of living, so in 2024 he and his wife Maria Jesus moved from Maryland to Brazil.

“I could not afford the American Dream,” Boris tells CNN. ​​“But here, it’s not about making money. It’s establishing other factors, like friendships.”

Janet Blaser, originally from New York, relocated from California to Mexico nearly two decades ago. As a single mother of three “living paycheck to paycheck,” she says she always felt like she “didn’t have enough.”

She started a magazine business and got herself a permanent resident visa. “I feel like I succeeded here,” she tells CNN. “I’ve given myself a wonderful life.”

Nashville woman Linda Leaming was blown away by the beauty of the Kingdom of Bhutan when she visited in 1994. “I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life here,” she tells CNN. Three years later, she made the move, and has since found love and happiness in the Himalayas. “Moving to Bhutan taught me to live mindfully,” she says.

Aviation history

The de Havilland DH106 1A Comet was the world’s first passenger jet. It was the height of 1950s luxury — but it was also a death trap with a fatal design flaw. Now it’s been brought back to life. Read its incredible story here.

Not long before the Comet took to the skies, a 20-minute flight between Hong Kong and Macao became a record-breaker in a different way. The world’s first airplane hijacking took place on the Miss Macao seaplane in 1948. The goal? Rob the passengers and then hold them for ransom.

Finally, aviation fans passing through Budapest would do well to squeeze in a visit to Budaörs, a beautiful but forgotten Bauhaus airport that’s an aviation time capsule. It’s been operating continuously since 1937, with its grassy airfield now used by hobby pilots, private planes and helicopters.

Escalator etiquette

China is telling its 1.4 billion people to abandon the nearly universal practice of “stand right, walk left” on escalators. Instead, authorities are offering what they say is a safer and better alternative. Might the experiment catch on elsewhere? Watch the video and see what you think.

If you’re hitting the city streets, comfortable walking shoes are always a necessity. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have a guide to the best, according to podiatrists and shoe experts.

In case you missed it

It’s not just countries imposing new fees for entry.

Fed-up Italian farmers have set up mountain turnstiles to charge access to Instagram hot spots.

This former Soviet state is one of the world’s most isolated countries.

Now it’s showing signs it’s ready for more tourists.

The new nudity.

Read our 21st-century guide to taking off your clothes.

Swim to work?

See how Swiss residents switch up their commute.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.