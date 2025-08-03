Bonneville County Fair Board hosts Community Focus Days

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — People had fun in the sun over the weekend at the Bonneville County Fair Board’s Community Focus Days.

Several vendors provided goods for sale ranging from food, custom made boxes, spices, and personalized clothing.

Wild One Clothing Co. & Hat Bar let people pick out a cowboy hat and decorate it however they wanted. The assortment of embellishments gave customers a chance to make all kinds of combinations.

"Sometimes I'm always questioning, like it's not something I would pick, but once we actually put it on the hat, it just pulls it together, and then it ends up being one of my favorites," said hat stylist Haley Scholes.

The event also featured a car show with several vintage cars. Some of the cars' owners poured years of effort into perfecting. One person we talked with said he worked for eight years on a truck his father once owned. He plans for his own kids to inherit the truck someday.

Information on upcoming events at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds can be found here.