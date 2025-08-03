Skip to Content
News

Idaho Falls Drug Bust Leads to Three Arrests

Five adults were removed from the home and detained while deputies searched the property. Deputies found small amounts of fentanyl and meth, along with drug paraphernalia.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
Five adults were removed from the home and detained while deputies searched the property. Deputies found small amounts of fentanyl and meth, along with drug paraphernalia.
By
today at 3:58 PM
Published 4:05 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —Three people were arrested in Idaho Falls after Bonneville County deputies served a search warrant Saturday morning as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Authorities say the SWAT team moved in just after 7 a.m. on the 800 block of Masters Drive after learning there might be armed subjects inside.

Five adults were removed from the home and detained while deputies searched the property. Deputies found small amounts of fentanyl and meth, along with drug paraphernalia.

33-year-old Rachel Anaya was booked on two felony counts of possession.

29-year-old Adrian Rheader and 47-year-old Robert Aragon were booked for the misdemeanor of frequenting a place where drugs are used.

The investigation is still ongoing, and two other people may face charges.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abi Martin

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content