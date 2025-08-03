Idaho Falls Drug Bust Leads to Three Arrests

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —Three people were arrested in Idaho Falls after Bonneville County deputies served a search warrant Saturday morning as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Authorities say the SWAT team moved in just after 7 a.m. on the 800 block of Masters Drive after learning there might be armed subjects inside.

Five adults were removed from the home and detained while deputies searched the property. Deputies found small amounts of fentanyl and meth, along with drug paraphernalia.

33-year-old Rachel Anaya was booked on two felony counts of possession.

29-year-old Adrian Rheader and 47-year-old Robert Aragon were booked for the misdemeanor of frequenting a place where drugs are used.

The investigation is still ongoing, and two other people may face charges.