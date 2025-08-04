BOLD RUSH: New York Post expanding to Los Angeles with California Post

By Liam Reilly, CNN

(CNN) — The New York Post is heading west.

The tabloid’s ownership announced that it will launch a sister publication, The California Post, in early 2026.

Based out of Los Angeles, the new tabloid will operate separately under the New York Post Media Group, a Murdoch-owned News Corp subsidiary that houses The New York Post, Page Six and Decider.

The new paper will provide readers with the same flavor of fiery, gossipy writing they have come to expect from the Post, only now with a California focus. The West Coast version of the Post will include local and entertainment news, sports reporting, and, of course, its own pun-laden covers. The publication will notably include a daily print edition.

“This is the next manifestation of our national brand,” said New York Post editor-in-chief Keith Poole in a statement. “California is the most populous state in the country, and is the epicenter of entertainment, the AI revolution and advanced manufacturing — not to mention a sports powerhouse.”

“With The California Post, we will bring a common-sense, issue-based approach to metropolitan journalism,” added Poole.

The paper will be helmed by editor-in-chief Nick Papps, a News Corp alum who will report into Poole. As a member of the Post Media Group, the California Post will have access to its parent’s newsgathering capabilities and share resources with the New York Post, according to the announcement.

“There is no doubt that The Post will play a crucial role in engaging and enlightening readers, who are starved of serious reporting and puckish wit,” said News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson in a statement.

The gambit presents a major opportunity for the Post Media Group, as Los Angeles is home to the second-largest concentration of Post digital readers, accounting for some 3.5 million monthly unique visitors and 7.3 million statewide. Around 90% of the Post’s digital readers currently reside outside New York’s media market, according to the paper’s statement.

The announcement also looks to take advantage of California’s atrophied news media landscape. As California newspapers have faced the same declining ad revenue and rising production costs plaguing outlets nationwide, some outlets have drastically trimmed their newsrooms or shuttered their doors altogether. The state has lost one-third of its newspapers since 2005, per Northwestern Medill School of Journalism’s 2023 State of Local News report.

By expanding into Hollywood’s backyard, the California Post may also attempt to challenge the Tinseltown gossip dominance of L.A.-based trade publications like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

