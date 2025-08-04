Downtown Idaho Falls getting new paid parking system

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Downtown Idaho Falls will be getting a new on-street paid parking system in October.

The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation says it will bring the system to the Business Improvement District in two phases. The first phase will start in October 2025. The new parking system will be managed through an app called PARK SMARTER.

IFDDC hopes the new system will “improve parking availability and turnover for customers.” The funds the parking system makes will be used for parking infrastructure, maintenance, and public improvements.

"We understand that parking is a vital part of the success of our downtown, and our goal is to create a more efficient and user-friendly system," said IFDDC Executive Director, Kerry Hammon. "By encouraging turnover of on-street parking, we can ensure that customers can more easily find a place to park, which ultimately supports our local businesses and the entire downtown economy."

IFDDC shared the following.

Key Details of the New Parking System:

Several bike racks are located throughout the BID for individuals who choose to use alternative transportation.

Implementation:

Phase I will begin in October 2025, covering the area from Broadway north to (but not including) D Street, and from Yellowstone Avenue west to Memorial Drive.

Phase II will expand the system south of Broadway and is scheduled for next year. Phase II also includes upgrades to the parking lot permit process and pay stations, as well as the installation of wayfinding signage in the parking lots managed by IFDDC, as funding allows.

Hours of Operation: Beginning in October, on-street paid parking will be enforced Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Parking will remain free on evenings, weekends, and federal holidays.

Rates: On-street parking rates will be tiered: $1 for the first hour, $2 for the second, $2 for the third, and $10 for the fourth. The maximum on-street parking time will be four hours. These proposed rates were discussed with the Idaho Falls City Council on Monday, July 28, 2025. Click HERE to watch the City Council presentation.

How to Pay: On-street parking will primarily be managed through the PARK SMARTER app. For those without a smartphone, five physical pay stations are located in four downtown parking lots:

• Broadway Plaza surface parking lot behind Smokin’ Fins

• Capital Avenue parking lot (between A and B Street)

• B Parking Lot behind Channel Blend

• A Parking Lot (2 pay stations), behind Idaho Mountain Trading

The PARK SMARTER app will alert the user when their on-street parking time is about to expire and allow the user to add more time directly from the app, up to the 4-hour maximum.

The parking spaces in the center of Constitution Way will be changed to metered parking via the PARK SMARTER app, and new signage will be added.

Free parking remains available between the railroad tracks and Yellowstone Avenue. Pedestrians are encouraged to use the pedestrian beacon at the intersection of Yellowstone and B Street when crossing Yellowstone.

Free on-street parking for individuals with disabilities displaying a legal placard will continue.

The 20-minute loading and unloading zones will remain available for quick trips and deliveries by both the public and the service industry.