Brookgardener // Shutterstock

Inside the urgent effort to save endangered coral reefs

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 1 billion people worldwide “benefit either directly or indirectly from the ecosystem services coral reefs provide.” Preserving those benefits, threatened by climate change and disease, is the mission of a pioneering research facility opened in June in the Bahamas.

The Bahamas Coral Gene Bank at Atlantis Paradise Island is a temporary refuge for more than 15 coral species endangered by rising ocean temperatures and the aggressive stony coral tissue loss disease. This devastating disease causes rapid tissue loss in hard corals, often killing colonies within weeks.

The rescued coral species have been carefully placed in laboratory aquariums to grow and reproduce, saving them from potential extinction. The ultimate goal is to outplant the safeguarded coral on damaged reefs, fostering new generations that are more resilient to disease and other dangers.

A Collaborative Effort to Address a Global Emergency

Few places feel the stakes of coral extinction more keenly than the Bahamas. Coral reefs are vital to the islands’ economy, culture and coastal protection. This deep reliance is rooted in geography: The Bahamas is home to one of Earth’s largest barrier reefs, located off Andros Island, and extensive fringing reefs surrounding most of the nation’s 700 islands and 2,400 cays.

These underwater habitats, now under unprecedented pressures, were built over thousands of years by colonies of tiny coral organisms. The reef structures they create support extraordinary biodiversity, providing shelter and breeding grounds for over 25% of all marine life, despite covering less than 1% of the ocean floor.

The initiative to collect endangered coral underway in the nation’s first coral gene bank is a cornerstone of the Bahamas’ commitment to coral conservation and marine resilience. The effort is a collaboration of the Bahamas Departments of Marine Resources, Environmental Planning and Protection, the Office of the Prime Minister, as well as Atlantis Paradise Island, the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, the Perry Institute for Marine Science, the University of the Bahamas, and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute.

A Race to Reverse Cascading Damage

Time is running out to reverse the accelerating damage to coral reefs. Promising treatments are emerging, but while these methods are being perfected, corals need to be captured and isolated from disease. That’s what is happening in the Gene Bank, which can accommodate up to 200 large, mature coral colonies plus smaller fragments and juvenile corals. The goal is to ensure that no coral species in the Bahamas is lost due to disease, bleaching, or other environmental stressors.

A Longstanding Environmental Commitment

The Atlantis Blue Project Foundation was established 20 years ago to preserve the Bahamas as a haven for rare and endangered aquatic species for generations to come.

As a result of the work done through the foundation in partnership with the Bahamas National Trust and The Nature Conservancy, marine park boundaries on the west side of Andros Island increased from 185,000 acres to 1.4 million acres of pristine marine habitat and important nursery grounds.

Foundation funding for scientific research, conservation programs and community outreach comes from guest participation in the resort’s popular marine experiences.

Everyone Has a Role to Play

As people enjoy the summer months, everyone can do their part to protect fragile coral reefs by adhering to local beach and marine park rules, which are designed to maintain the health of these delicate ecosystems. While enjoying the wonders of nature, refrain from touching or standing on coral, never handle marine life, and resist the urge to take home reef pieces or shells that are important animal homes.

The corals in the Bahamas Coral Gene Bank may be small, but their impact is immense. As part of a small group of surviving reef-builders, their journey—from the lab back to the sea—is vital to restoring coral ecosystems and preserving their benefits in the Bahamas and around the world. This effort is a testament to what collaboration can achieve when scientists, conservationists, and partners come together to protect our planet’s biodiversity.

This story was produced by Atlantis Paradise Island and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.