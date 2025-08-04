Roof collapses on bank drive-thru

By David Jones, LeeAnn Huntoon, Paola Tristan Arruda

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Orange County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a roof collapse on S. Orange Blossom Trail and Water Bridge Blvd on Sunday.

Upon arrival, OCFR found the drive-thru roof of the Truist Bank at 11200 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando had fallen.

It is unclear at this time what caused the roof to collapse. OCFR did say that a vehicle was not involved.

WESH 2 pulled the permits and found no major structural work occurring at the building in the past few years.

No one was found trapped or injured.

“I sat here, and I said, ‘I forgot to put more money in the bank, so let me come here.’ And I see the bank,” said Bianca Carrion-Rivera.

Carrion-Rivera said she went to the drive thru shortly before it collapsed.

“That’s all it was, was God, because… I cannot… I’m in utter shock right now,” she said.

An employee at a nearby store told WESH 2 she heard and saw it collapse right around 1 p.m.

“Our teams are engaged and partnering with local officials to assess the damage,” a Truist spokesperson said. “We’re working diligently to determine when we’ll be able to re-open the branch for our clients.”

Meanwhile, Carrion-Rivera said she’s grateful she wasn’t at the drive thru ATM when the collapse happened.

“I’m just glad that the staff that works here wasn’t here either, that it wasn’t busy like during the week because that’s an amazing staff in there and we have a lot of elderly that come here,” she said. “I’m just glad that no one here was injured.”

Structural engineers and other crews were at the bank Monday morning to inspect the damage. Another section of the roof fell as WESH crews were out there Monday, accompanied by a loud boom. Engineers indicated that more of the roof could potentially collapse.

