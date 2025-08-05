Jackson Hole teacher named 2025 Wyoming History Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — A Jackson Hole High School teacher is being celebrated for her dedication to bringing history to life. Cheryl Katz has been named the 2025 Wyoming History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. The award recognizes exceptional K–12 educators for their outstanding work in teaching American history.

For the past 20 years, Cheryl Katz has been a high school social studies educator, teaching students to critically analyze the development of the modern world. Her current courses at Jackson Hole High School include World History and Advanced Placement United States Government.

James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute, emphasized the importance of educators like Katz. “History teachers play an essential role in helping students understand the past, build critical thinking skills, and develop a deeper appreciation for the people and events that shaped our nation,” he said. "We are proud to recognize educators who go above and beyond to make history engaging, meaningful, and relevant in their classrooms.”

In addition to the state title, Katz received a $1,000 prize, a collection of books, and other classroom resources. She is now in the running for the national title, which will be announced this fall.