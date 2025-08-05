Whitmer is trying to leverage her relationship with Trump again — this time on tariffs and Medicaid

By Kit Maher, Alayna Treene, Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is trying to use her recent positive relationship with President Donald Trump to get some breaks for her state — on both tariffs and Medicaid changes.

Whitmer met with Trump at the White House on Tuesday, where she laid out the negative impacts that tariffs would have on Michigan’s substantial auto industry. She also asked for a longer grace period before certain changes to Medicaid under Republicans’ new mammoth domestic policy law would take effect.

“I’ve always said that I’ll work with anyone to get things done for Michigan. That’s why I’ve continued to go to Washington, D.C. to make sure that Michiganders are front and center when critical decisions are being made,” Whitmer said in a statement to CNN. “I will always do whatever I can to make life a little easier for Michiganders and strengthen our economy. We should do everything in our power to lower costs and grow more good-paying jobs in Michigan.”

Whitmer has an uncommonly amicable relationship with Trump for a Democratic governor, and she’s used it to lobby for Michigan before — including by successfully pushing for additional fighter jets for the state’s Selfridge Air National Guard Base. But it’s still uncomfortable optics for Whitmer, as her party frequently excoriates Trump. That dynamic was famously illustrated in April, when the president invited the press into the Oval Office for an impromptu press conference and she hid her face behind a folder.

Contrast that with another Midwest Democrat, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has traded insults with Trump in recent days after Pritzker invited Democratic lawmakers to his state who are resisting Republican attempts to redraw Texas’ congressional maps.

During the meeting Tuesday, Whitmer particularly pressed Trump on Canada and Mexico tariffs that affect the auto industry, according to a readout from Whitmer’s office. In April, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imported cars and auto parts. Canada responded with 25% tariffs on US-made cars outside current existing trade agreements under USMCA.

“Michigan’s economy is tied to the auto industry, and tariffs have a disproportionate impact on this industry. She also discussed economic opportunity in Genesee, with the best advanced manufacturing site in the country, and encouraged the president to work with her and other Michiganders on using this site to grow American jobs,” Whitmer’s office said.

Specifically on Medicaid, Whitmer asked for a three-year transition period before certain funding changes to the Insurance Provider Assessment take full effect. Whitmer is concerned about a provision in the big, beautiful bill that will limit certain states’ ability to levy taxes on providers, which also bring in more federal matching funds. States use the money to help pay for their share of Medicaid expansion and increase provider rates, among other things.

The limitation, which starts to take effect in October 2027 and phases down over five years, is expected to blow a hole in the budgets of many states. That includes Michigan, where provider taxes have a statewide impact of about $2.7 billion, according to the governor’s office. Whitmer also asked for “tighter collaboration with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to establish a framework that ensures provider assessments meet current policy,” according to her office.

Whitmer also saw Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and chief of staff Susie Wiles during her visit to the White House, according to her office.

Whitmer touted her prior bipartisan efforts with Trump in her Tuesday statement, adding that she appreciated “the president’s time and attention to the matters we discussed.” Trump had insisted on inviting Whitmer when he visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Michigan to announce the new fighter jets, crediting her for pushing for the planes. Whitmer “has done a very good job” Trump said at the time.

Whitmer, who ended up briefly speaking alongside the president during the visit, said she was “really damn happy” to be on hand for the announcement.

Tami Luhby, Elisabeth Buchwald and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

