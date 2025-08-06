I-15 Lanes reopened after semi-trucks strike Porterville Road Bridge

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — All lanes on I-15 are now open after a crash involving two semi-trucks yesterday evening. The accident, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. just north of Blackfoot, involved two semis hauling bulldozers that struck the Porterville Road Bridge.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the first vehicle was a 1986 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 36-year-old man from New Plymouth. A 2013 Volvo semi-truck, driven by a 47-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada, was following behind when it also struck the bridge.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and no injuries were reported.

While I-15 has reopened, the Porterville Road Bridge remains closed indefinitely as the Idaho Transportation Department assesses the damage. ISP is investigating the cause of the crash.