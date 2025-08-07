Israel set to decide on ‘full conquest’ of Gaza in key meeting on Thursday

By Tal Shalev, Dana Karni, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s security cabinet is set to decide on a full reoccupation of Gaza, a move that would mark a major escalation of the conflict in after nearly two years of war in the territory.

Despite international pressure, opposition from the Israeli military and domestic fears the operation will endanger hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed for a complete takeover of the besieged enclave. Earlier this week, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had decided on a “full conquest” of Gaza, which Israel ceded control over nearly two decades ago.

The phased plan under consideration would require up to five months, during which approximately a million Palestinians in Gaza City and other areas would once again be forced into evacuation areas in southern Gaza, according to an Israeli official with knowledge of the proposal. The military would establish compounds to house the massive influx of displaced Palestinians.

As part of the plan, Israel and the US would increase the number of aid distribution sites operated by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) from the current four up to 16 sites, the official said.

The operation, which is intended to increase pressure on Hamas and free the remaining Israeli captives, could be paused if the militant group returns to negotiations, the official noted.

The last round of talks, which began with marked optimism, collapsed two weeks ago after the US and Israel pulled their delegations from Qatar, with US envoy Steve Witkoff accusing Hamas of negotiating “in bad faith.” Hamas said it is ready to return to the negotiating table, but only once enough humanitarian aid enters Gaza.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said it was “pretty much up to Israel” whether to occupy all of Gaza, effectively giving Netanyahu the green light to proceed however he wants.

The Israeli military says it already controls some 75% of Gaza following 22 months of war, which has left much of the territory in ruins and triggered a humanitarian crisis. The expanded operation would see Israel encircle and potentially enter the few remaining areas in Gaza that are outside its direct control in an effort to destroy Hamas. Such a scenario would leave Israel legally responsible for the welfare of Palestinians in Gaza, which is facing a starvation crisis.

But the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, warned in a meeting with Netanyahu on Tuesday evening that a full takeover of Gaza would trap the military within the enclave and put the remaining hostages at risk, sources told CNN Wednesday.

In a rare public acknowledgement of the disagreements between Israel’s military and its political leadership, Zamir said on Thursday, “The culture of debate is an inseparable part of the history of the Jewish people. We will continue to express our position without fear – in a professional, independent, and substantive manner.”

On Thursday, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich celebrated Israel’s military operations in Gaza as a means to building Jewish settlements in the territory once again. Visiting the re-established settlement of Sa-Nur in the occupied West Bank, Smotrich said Israel “would one day return to every place we were expelled from.” Using the biblical term for the northern West Bank, Smotrich said, “That applies to Gaza, and certainly to Samaria.”

Polls have repeatedly shown that the majority of Israelis favor an end to the war in exchange for the release of the remaining 50 hostages in Gaza.

Families of the hostages remaining in Gaza blasted the government’s plan to expand the war.

“Netanyahu is working against the hostages,” said Yehuda Cohen, whose son Nimrod is still held captive in Gaza. “Netanyahu is working for murdering the hostages by going and continuing maneuvering in Gaza, especially in areas where hostages are.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said on Thursday that it was planning a protest outside the venue of the security cabinet meeting in Jerusalem to express its rejection of a potential expansion of the war.

