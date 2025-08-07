Longtime Biden aide to testify in Republican probe of former president’s mental decline

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — One of Joe Biden’s former top communications advisers is set to appear for a scheduled interview Thursday in the House Oversight Committee’s probe of the former president’s cognitive decline and possible efforts to conceal it from the public.

Anita Dunn, the former senior adviser to the president for communications, had departed the administration in the wake of Biden’s decision to step down from the 2024 Democratic ticket. Her closed-door testimony to the committee comes as the Republican-led panel has interviewed top Biden White House aides in recent weeks as part of its intensifying investigation.

A number of the former aides have sat for voluntary interviews.

On Tuesday, the panel met with former deputy chief of staff for policy Bruce Reed, and former Biden counselor Steve Ricchetti and onetime senior adviser Mike Donilon sat for transcribed interviews last week.

Several other Biden aides, however, have declined to cooperate with the committee’s investigation and, after being subpoenaed to appear, invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, former assistant to the president and senior adviser to the first lady Anthony Bernal and former assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini have all pleaded the Fifth.

