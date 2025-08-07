Routine traffic stop uncovers missing juvenile and triggers criminal investigation

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — What began as a routine traffic stop by a Shelley police officer quickly escalated into a significant criminal investigation and recovery of a missing teen. In the early morning hours of August 6, the officer pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations, and during the stop, a K9 unit was deployed, according to a recent press release. The K9's "free sniff" of the vehicle indicated the presence of drugs, leading to a probable cause search.

During the search, officers found several pieces of drug paraphernalia, including methamphetamine and fentanyl. They also discovered a state-issued ID card belonging to a missing juvenile from Wyoming. The driver of the vehicle admitted to officers that the missing teen was alone at a local Airbnb.

Upon arriving at the Airbnb to conduct a welfare check, officers located and detained 33-year-old Russell Raudman, who was found behind the residence near an open window. The 17-year-old girl was found safe inside the Airbnb. During an interview with detectives from the Bingham County Joint Investigations Division, the teen confirmed she was a runaway and told investigators she had engaged in sexual activity with Raudman in another jurisdiction.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the Airbnb and a vehicle belonging to Raudman. All evidence was turned over to the appropriate law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction where the alleged criminal activity occurred for further investigation and potential prosecution.

"We commend our graveyard shift officers for their proactive work and attention to detail during what began as a routine traffic stop," the Shelley Police Department stated in the release. "Their efforts led to the recovery of a missing juvenile and the initiation of a serious criminal investigation."