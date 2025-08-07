Trump increasing federal law enforcement in DC beginning Thursday night

By Samantha Waldenberg, Kristen Holmes, Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration will increase the federal law enforcement presence in Washington, DC, starting Thursday night, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. It comes just days after a well-known former Department of Government Efficiency staffer was assaulted in DC.

“President Trump has directed an increased presence of federal law enforcement to protect innocent citizens. Starting tonight, there will be no safe harbor for violent criminals in D.C. President Trump is committed to making our Nation’s capital safer for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors from all around the world,” Leavitt said in a statement.

CNN previously reported that the Trump administration had been making plans to increase the federal law enforcement presence in DC.

A White House official confirmed to CNN that Thursday’s increase in law enforcement presence will include federal officers in “marked units, and highly visible.”

The increased presence will start at midnight and begins as a seven-day effort, with the option to extend, the official added.

The effort will be led by US Park Police, with participation from US Capitol Police, FBI, US Marshals Service, DC Police, DEA and other agencies.

It “will be focused on high-traffic tourist areas and other known hotspots,” according to the official.

CNN has reached out to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office for comment.

In announcing the increase, the White House pointed to several high-profile crimes in DC, including the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff members in May.

But according to a preliminary year-to-date crime comparison from DC Police, 2025 crime numbers are lower than last year’s. As of Thursday, violent crime is down 26%, according to the DC Police.

The White House official added that the actions being taken Thursday night are “in compliance” with the “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful” executive order the president signed in March.

That order aims to ensure that “all applicable quality of life, nuisance, and public-safety laws are strictly enforced,” including crimes involving assault, battery, larceny, graffiti, public intoxication and more.

On Wednesday, the president said he is considering having his administration take over the DC Police Department and might deploy the National Guard to DC over recent crime.

It was not immediately clear if the National Guard is a part of the Thursday mobilization.

“We’re going to beautify the city. We’re going to make it beautiful. And what a shame, the rate of crime, the rate of muggings, killings and everything else. We’re not going to let it, and that includes bringing in the National Guard maybe very quickly too,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Earlier this year, Trump said that the federal government should “take over” DC.

“I think that we should govern District of Columbia. It’s so important, the DC situation. I think that we should run it strong, run it with law and order,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One in February.

This story has been updated with additional details.

