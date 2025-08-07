Two fires in one day prompt fire officials to urge caution in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Central Fire District firefighters, along with several local fire departments, responded to two separate fires in Jefferson County yesterday, August 6, as extreme fire danger continues to threaten southeast Idaho.

The first fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of County Line Road and 3400 East. A spark from farm equipment ignited a grain field, and within a short time, the fire had spread to 4 acres. Following a coordinated response from Central Fire District units from Lewisville, Menan, and Rigby, along with support from Ucon, Bonneville County, and Roberts Fire departments, the fire was quickly contained. No injuries were reported, and firefighters successfully protected three structures that were threatened by the blaze.

Later that afternoon, at about 3:30 p.m., crews were called to a second fire in the Ririe area. This fire started when a small ember escaped from a burn barrel on the 4600 block of 250 North, igniting several nearby trees.

"Several trees had to be cut down to fully extinguish the flames and prevent further spread," the Central Fire District said in a release. "Again, thanks to swift action, the fire was quickly brought under control with no reported injuries."

These two fires highlight the ongoing risks in the region. Fire Chief Nic White stressed the importance of following the current burn ban, which remains in effect for the safety of local communities and to prevent strain on emergency resources.

"With today’s fires, we were fortunate that our crews responded quickly and that no lives or property were lost," said Chief White. "But these events show how quickly fires can start and spread. Please take the burn ban seriously."