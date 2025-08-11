“To say she’ll be missed is an understatement;” Executive Director Brandi Newton Departs Idaho Falls Arts Council

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Arts Council:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Long-time Idaho Falls Arts Council Executive Director Brandi Newton, who brought prominence to the Willard Arts Center, Colonial Theater and ARTitorium on Broadway during her 12 years at the post, will redirect her attention by joining The Bank of Commerce in Idaho Falls.

Newton, who is well known in the Idaho Falls community for championing musical, theatrical, and educational events for Eastern Idaho, will be a natural fit at The Bank of Commerce, which prides itself as a community bank. Newton, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Idaho, will take on the role of Vice President, Director of Marketing at the financial institution.

“Brandi has left an indelible mark not just at the Idaho Falls Arts Council, but within the arts and entertainment scene in Idaho Falls,” said Jason Littlefield, Chairman of the Board for the Arts Council. “To say she’ll be missed is an understatement, but I know the talents she’ll bring to The Bank of Commerce will be such an asset to the employees and customers of the bank.”

Mike Morrison, President and CEO of The Bank of Commerce, agrees. “Brandi brings so much to our organization,” he said. “She ran a successful non-profit, was loved by patrons and business leaders alike, and most importantly, she has a passion for serving her community. Those are the types of traits that make her a perfect fit for our staff”.

Littlefield said a search will begin immediately for Newton’s successor. The board hopes to name a permanent replacement by this fall.