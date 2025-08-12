Ballot initiative reignites debate over Idaho’s grocery tax

IDAHO (KIFI) — A new effort is underway to repeal Idaho's 6% sales tax on groceries, but this time, proponents are bypassing the legislature and taking their case directly to Gem State voters.

Howard Rynearson, Chairman of the Payette County Republicans, is leading a new initiative to gather enough signatures to place a repeal of the grocery tax on the November 2026 ballot. This move follows a series of failed attempts by lawmakers in past legislative sessions to pass a repeal.

The Idaho GOP recently passed a resolution in support of the initiative. Bryan Smith, a National Committeeman for the Idaho GOP, places the blame for previous failures squarely on legislative leadership.

"It's the Republican leadership that's preventing it. And so now the Republican Party has passed a resolution supporting an initiative. We need 70,000 signatures. It's going to go on the ballot. And when that gets on the ballot, we will finally do an end run around the legislature to and we will get grocery sales tax repeal. People get grocery sales tax relief."

During a visit to the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke, who has previously opposed a full repeal, defended his position. According to Bedke, Idaho’s current grocery tax credit effectively balances the impact of the tax for residents by providing a refund, while still collecting revenue from non-citizens and tourists.

"In my opinion, we have a situation where Idahoans pay the tax, but then they get it back. But non-Idahoans pay the tax, and that helps fund our services here in the state now," explained Bedke. "So, just a straight-up removal of sales tax on food, while that may sound good, we're basically doing that right now through the grocery tax credit."

If passed, the “Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax” initiative would eliminate Idaho’s 6% sales tax on food items, effective fiscal year 2028. It would also eliminate the Idaho Grocery Tax Credit.

The debate now moves from the Statehouse to the public, where proponents of the initiative will need to convince Idahoans to sign on and bring the issue to a statewide vote. For more information on the petition, click HERE.