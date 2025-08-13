Crews combat Horn Fire on Idaho/Montana border

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews in Madison County, Montana, are actively combating the Horn Fire, a 30-acre brush fire burning along the Idaho/Montana border. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Highway 87 is closed in all directions. Montana authorities are directing travelers to use alternate routes.

"Do not stop along the highway, and please do not use or operate any drones in the area. Any personal drones will require air suppression helicopters to leave the area and will hamper firefighting activity," said the Madison County, Montana, Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

The fire began around 2:24 PM, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, and is reportedly visible from the Henry's Lake area of Island Park. Fremont County Sheriff's Deputies are directing residents near Island Park and the surrounding area not to report the fire to 911, as emergency services are already aware and are being overwhelmed.

For updates on the Hwy 87 closure, visit https://511.idaho.gov/#:Alerts.



