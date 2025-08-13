Earle-Sears accepts CNN invitation to Virginia governor’s debate

By Eva McKend, CNN

(CNN) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican nominee for governor, formally accepted CNN’s invitation on Wednesday to participate in a fall debate.

Her Democratic opponent, former US Rep. Abigail Spanberger, has not yet responded to CNN’s invitation.

The election is one of two governor’s races across the nation in the year immediately after the presidential election and could serve as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms. Earle-Sears is seen by many in her party as an underdog against Spanberger, who won the endorsement Wednesday of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association even as the law enforcement group backed Republicans for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

CNN’s forum will take place live in late September or early October with questions posed directly by voters and moderated by network anchors.

“Winsome Earle-Sears is not afraid to answer tough questions and face Virginians head-on. This debate is an opportunity for voters to see the difference between a leader with a clear plan and a career politician who would rather talk around the issues,” Earle-Sears campaign spokeswoman Peyton Vogel said.

Spanberger’s team declined to comment on the nationally televised CNN debate or her future plans, but pointed to a regional debate that the campaign accepted and Earle-Sears declined.

“Abigail formally accepted the statewide “People’s Debate” more than a month ago with AARP Virginia, Virginia State University, WTVR-Richmond, WJLA-Northern Virginia, and WTKR-Norfolk confirming her participation for September 16 at Virginia State University. Unfortunately, her opponent just declined to participate in this statewide debate,” said Samson Signori, Spanberger’s campaign manager.

Earle-Sears’ team cited a scheduling conflict with her official schedule on Sept. 16 but say they are eager to debate Spanberger and hopes she accepts CNN’s invitation.

Since 2015, CNN has moderated or co-moderated more than 190 town halls, 13 presidential primary debates and two general election debates.

“CNN has extended an invitation to Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears and Representative Spanberger to participate in a live CNN Gubernational Town Hall Debate this fall,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “Lieutenant Governor Earle-Sears has accepted our invitation, and we look forward to hearing from Representative Spanberger.”

