This is the best city in the world for 20-somethings, according to Time Out

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — Cape Town is the best city in the world, says Time Out — unless that is, you’re under 30.

The publishing giant, famous for its best-of lists of everything from cool streets to foodie destinations, has released its first-ever “best cities” list tailored to young people, and it’s notably different from the multigenerational ranking shared earlier this year.

In January, its annual survey of more than 18,500 city-dwellers worldwide crowned the South African metropolis the best city for 2025, followed by Bangkok, New York and Melbourne. However, filtering the same data to responses from the under-30s – so that’s the Gen Z cohort, ages 13 to 28, plus baby millennials – paints a different picture.

The Thai capital grabs the No. 1 spot for 2025 with youthful residents, who scored it highly for happiness, affordability and as a great place to meet new people. Young urbanites here were more likely than under-30s anywhere else to rate their city as an ideal environment to make friends.

That’s on top of Bangkok’s many other assets, of course. Thailand’s capital “checks every box for a great city: famously friendly, culturally rich, and packed with iconic sites like Wat Arun and the Grand Palace,” Time Out said in January.

Melbourne was No. 2 on the under-30s list, two places higher than on the multigenerational ranking. Nearly four in five young Melburnians described their city as diverse and inclusive and an impressive 96% praised its art and culture scene. More than nine in 10 also said Melbourne’s quality of life is “good” or “amazing.”

The Australian city is also home to Time Out’s coolest thoroughfare for 2024, Melbourne High Street, which editor Leah Glynn commended at the time for its “epic restaurants, hidden bars, live music venues and boutique shops.”

Captivating Cape Town

Cape Town made it to No. 3 on the under-30 list, scoring particularly high for beauty – the coastal city is overlooked by the breathtaking Table Mountain – and cheap nights out. Three out of four young people say that going out for drinks there is affordable.

New York City, at No. 4, was the most likely city to be described as “exciting” by its younger residents, says Time Out. It was also praised for its walkability and, unsurprisingly for the city that never sleeps, its nightlife.

Copenhagen was at No. 10 in the multigenerational rankings, but climbs to No. 5 when filtering for the under-30s. The Danish capital “prioritises good food, good people, and looking after each other,” Time Out said in January, but it seems it also ranks highly for finding someone special to look after, too. More than half of young people said it was an easy place to find love.

Barcelona was another favorite with young people, placing at No. 17 in the overall list, but earning a No. 6 ranking with Gen Z and the youngest millennials. The buzzy seaside metropolis is famous for its nightlife, but the city is also tied with Melbourne for the highest rating for diversity and inclusivity. An impressive 77% of young residents gave its diversity credentials the thumbs up.

Edinburgh is at No. 7 on the under-30 list, thanks to its walkability, green spaces and access to nature. Nearly 95% of young people loved its opportunities for green-space action, making it the highest-ranked city in this category.

Mexico City, at No. 8, is the second-most affordable place for Gen Z to live, after Bangkok, with 69% scoring it highly for affordability — surely one of the most important criteria for young urbanites at the start of their careers. It’s also the fourth-happiest city for 2025 across all generations, with 96% of respondents saying they’re happy in their city.

Young Londoners don’t rate their city highly for affordability; only 45% agree that it’s easy on the wallet. However, the UK capital makes it to No. 9 on the under-30s list thanks to its excellent cultural scene, with lots of things to see and do that are both fun and free. Its diverse gastronomic offerings are also a hit with young people; 95% rated the food scene highly.

The final spot in the top 10 is taken by Shanghai, which Time Out earlier this year described as “a cinematic city where everyone’s the main character.” Young people living in this Chinese metropolis are the most likely to describe their city as modern. It also performed well for public transport (96% rated it highly) and overall happiness (84% said they were happy living there).

Time Out’s list of the world’s best cities for Gen Z

Bangkok, Thailand

Melbourne, Australia

Cape Town, South Africa

New York, New York

Copenhagen, Denmark

Barcelona, Spain

Edinburgh, Scotland

Mexico City, Mexico

London, England

Shanghai, China

Sydney, Australia

Beijing, China

Paris, France

Tokyo, Japan

Berlin, Germany

Seville, Spain

Chicago, Illinois

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Prague, Czech Republic

Lisbon, Portugal

