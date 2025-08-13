Skip to Content
Umatilla firefighting agencies battling 300-acre fire in Umatilla tribal land

Published 11:17 AM

By Robert Desaulniers

    PENDLETON, Ore. (KAPP) — Firefighters are working to contain a fire that started Monday evening and is burning several hundred acres in difficult terrain in the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

Dispatch records show a fire was reported in Umatilla tribal land east of Pendleton and south of Athena at about 7:22 p.m. on August 11. The fire grew, and was burning about 300 acres of steep terrain by about 11:16 p.m., dispatch records show. Firefighters from multiple agencies including Umatilla Tribal Fire Department and Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District responded to battle the fire.

Officials with the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District said they completed their assigned objectives at about 1 a.m. on August 12. Umatilla Tribal Fire Department officials said the fire does not currently pose a threat to any people. Firefighters are still working to put out the fire.

