“Use Your Teacher Voice”: D91 educators rally amid contract dispute

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Teachers lined the sidewalks outside of the Idaho Falls school district office this afternoon to bring attention to the ongoing negotiations over teacher pay. At least 75 teachers and supporters gathered outside the district's regular school board meeting.

Several were carrying signs, with others wearing shirts saying "use your teacher voice."

The move comes a week after the Idaho Falls Education Association (IFEA) voted to reject a proposed salary and benefits agreement. Lengthy negotiations between the IFEA and the Idaho Falls School Board have dominated the weeks ahead of the new school year.

Many teachers say they feel like they are not being valued and supported.

In our past discussions, district officials have emphasized their dedication to fostering a positive environment for both teachers and students. As the new school year approaches, the board and teachers' union are expected to resume negotiations to secure a sustainable agreement.

