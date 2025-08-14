Crowd in DC outraged by federal law enforcement presence as cars stopped on busy street



CNN

By Brian Todd, Dan Berman, Michael Williams, Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — A traffic checkpoint set up by Washington, DC, police and federal agents drew community outrage on Wednesday night as President Donald Trump’s takeover of the city’s police entered its third night.

CNN’s team at the scene observed multiple cars being pulled over temporarily, and at least one person being handcuffed and taken away by law enforcements at a checkpoint set up along the city’s 14th Street corridor, an area popular for its bars and restaurants.

Members of the community were seen lining both sides of 14th Street and loudly cursing at the officers. The visible outrage lasted for about two hours, with people yelling phrases like “Shame,” “You are the criminals” and “Get the f**k out of here” at the officers.

Others yelled, “Take off your mask!” at some of the federal agents who were wearing masks to cover their faces.

It comes as Trump suggested he will ask Congress to extend federalization of the the city’s police force beyond 30 days, telling reporters he believes Republicans will back his efforts to curtail crime in the district.

“If it’s a national emergency, we can do it without Congress, but we expect to be — before Congress very quickly,” Trump said at a Kennedy Center event. “And again, we think the Democrats will not do anything to stop crime, but we think the Republicans will do it almost unanimously.”

While the crowd on 14th street was very loud, they remained peaceful and stayed on the sidewalks. CNN did not observe any physical confrontation between protestors and law enforcement.

In addition to DC Police, who made up the bulk of the more than a dozen officers at the checkpoint, CNN observed agents with Homeland Security Investigations, a component of the Department of Homeland Security, and with Enforcement and Removal Operations, a division of ICE. National Guard troops were not present at the checkpoint Wednesday night.

A commander with DC police, who did not give his name and did not want to go on camera, said that the checkpoint was a “routine” operation which the Metropolitan Police Department regularly conducts in that area. That claim was vehemently disputed by residents who spoke to CNN.

“We never have seen this,” said one woman who said she’s lived in the neighborhood for 17 years. “Even during the worst times of Covid, when crime was really bad, this did not even happen then,” she said.

Mara Lasko, a local resident who held up a sign saying “ICE” to warn motorists of the checkpoint, told CNN, “I’ve lived in DC for 15 years, and, like, I’ve seen them stop people before but not like this. This is crazy.”

Asked if she thought the increased federal law enforcement presence in Washington could make residents safer, Lasko said “No, I think it just makes people angrier. And I don’t think they’re actually doing anything productive to make our city a safer place.”

‘Significantly higher’ National Guard presence to be felt

Separately, a White House official said Wednesday a “significantly higher” National Guard presence is expected to be on the ground. The official also said the guard’s presence would change from a nighttime posture to a 24/7 presence beginning in the evening.

But as of midnight into Thursday, CNN had not observed a significantly higher presence of National Guard members in high-traffic areas of the city.

The guard, which is a branch of the US military, began to appear in the capital city on Tuesday with five armored personnel carriers notably parked near the Washington Monument.

A National Guard spokesperson told CNN that as of Wednesday evening, no request had been made for the guard members mobilized in the city to carry their weapons, though that could change depending on the orders they’re given.

The National Guard’s involvement in Trump’s DC crackdown could evolve depending on how they are ordered to support law enforcement. The Army said in a Monday statement the guard will be providing administrative and logistical support and back up other law enforcement officers patrolling the city.

“The National Guard is not arresting people,” a White House official told CNN. The guard members are there to “create a safe environment for other officers,” the official said.

On Thursday, more guard members are expected to be providing support to law enforcement and establishing a physical presence at metro stations and national memorials and monuments, the National Guard spokesperson said, similar to the presence seen near the Washington Monument on Tuesday night.

The spokesperson also said that there has not been any request made as of Wednesday evening for National Guardsmen to assist law enforcement by making arrests or detaining individuals.

Trump announced Monday he was taking over the city’s police department and ordering federal law enforcement to begin patrolling the city. Trump cited high-crime rates though city statistics show violent crime has dropped over the past two years after peaking in 2023.

The White House said there were 43 arrests in DC on Tuesday night. A White House official said those arrests were all made by the new task force set up as part of the federal surge efforts. The task force includes both federal law enforcement and local DC police officers.

The president first mobilized federal law enforcement to patrol the city last week, following the assault of a former Department of Government Efficiency staffer in an attempted carjacking. Since that crackdown began Thursday, federal law enforcement made 103 arrests, the White House said.

The city averaged about 55 adult arrests per day in 2024, according to data kept by the city’s police department.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said she wants to make sure the federal law enforcement surge is useful to the city and implored residents to “stay safe” and “be smart.”

“I know people have democracy concerns and they want to express themselves, and this is still America,” Bowser said on Fox 5’s “Good Day DC.” “This is still our nation’s capital, and I just encourage everybody to be peaceful, follow the law and go about your daily lives.”

The story and headline have been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Haley Britzky, Holmes Lybrand and Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.