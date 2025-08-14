Elkhorn Fire grows to 953 acres, Salmon-Challis National Forest tackles multile seasonal wildfires

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Elkhorn Fire, located in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has grown to approximately 953 acres. The fire is burning 33 miles northwest of Stanley, on a cliff face adjacent to the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, and was started by a lightning strike on August 1. To date, there have been 42 wildfires reported in the Salmon-Challis Forest. 38 of those fires have been declared out.

Critical fire conditions have reportedly returned to the area. The U.S. Forest Service Salmon Challis National Forest reports that another round of isolated thunderstorms is bringing gusty winds to the region, and these conditions are expected to persist throughout the weekend.

Currently, the fire has not crossed the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and remains on the west side of the river. Firefighters are using a confine and contain strategy, leveraging natural barriers and old burn scars to restrict the fire's spread.

While no structures are immediately threatened, the U.S. Forest Service emphasizes that the blaze does pose a risk to the natural and cultural resources of the area, including the Middle Fork River corridor. Smoke from the Elkhorn Fire and other nearby fires is reportedly drifting into Stanley, Challis, and Salmon.