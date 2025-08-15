Passing the Torch: Wall of Warmth Returns for its 8th year, Puts out a call for a new leader

EASTERN IDAHO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Wall of Warmth, a community project dedicated to providing winter clothing for Idahoans, is returning for its eighth and final year under founder Valorie Blanchard's leadership. What started as a single wall of coats has grown to nine locations across Eastern Idaho, all united by a simple mission: to give and receive winter clothes with no strings attached.

“Starting this project was one of the most rewarding decisions of my life,” said Blanchard. “Over the years, I’ve seen some truly touching moments—people helping neighbors, strangers looking out for one another. It’s reminded me how strong and compassionate our community really is.”

After years of dedicated work, Blanchard is stepping down and is now seeking a new leader to carry on the project's legacy.

“I know the right person is out there—someone who loves this community and wants to keep this mission going. I’ll support them every step of the way," said Blanchard.

This year, the Wall of Warmth has set a goal of collecting more than 9,000 coats.

Community members can donate clean, gently used coats and winter gear from October 13th to November 18th. For details on drop-off locations, Wall sites, or how to get involved, click HERE.