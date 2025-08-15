Texas Republicans call new special session for redistricting, this time with Democrats expected back

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday called a second special session to push through a redrawing of congressional maps to secure up to five more Republican seats in the US House.

Unlike the first special session, the new 30-day session may end with the GOP-friendly maps being passed. Texas House Democrats who fled the state to stop the redistricting signaled Thursday they are prepared to end their standoff and return to the Capitol.

The Democrats laid out two conditions for returning: the first special session ending and California introducing its new congressional map to offset GOP gains in Texas by producing up to five new US House seats for Democrats.

The California legislature is set to convene on Monday to begin the legislative process around their proposed map. And the second special session Abbott called began Friday afternoon.

Texas House Democrats could return to Austin as soon as Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Abbott blasted Texas House Democrats who stalled efforts on redistricting and other issues.

“Delinquent House Democrats ran away from their responsibility to pass crucial legislation to benefit the lives of Texans,” Abbott said. “We will not back down from this fight. That’s why I am calling them back today to finish the job. I will continue to use all necessary tools to ensure Texas delivers results for Texans.”

Republicans are expected to consider the same map that was introduced in the first special session, but Abbott left the door open to further changes.

Asked whether he’s prepared to add Republican seats to the map or consider redistricting for state legislative seats, Abbott told reporters, “We’ll wait and see, but we hold a lot more bullets in our belt that we’ll be ready to use if we need to.”

When the second special session began Friday, Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows said he expects quorum could be met on Monday and hopes lawmakers can complete legislative business by Labor Day weekend.

Burrows advised lawmakers to return to the state Capitol by 12 p.m. Central (1 p.m. Eastern) on Monday.

The Texas House of Representatives and Senate adjourned the first special session Friday morning after state House Democrats remained out of the state for nearly two weeks to deny a quorum.

“I am proud of what we accomplished. We ended a session that had nothing to do with helping Texans and everything to do with silencing them,” state Rep. Ann Johnson said. “And we exposed the truth behind the Governor’s political agenda: to hijack the maps, erase opposition, and decide the next election before a single vote is cast.

Upon their return, the Democrats plan to make their case against the bill on the Texas House floor. Legal challenges to the map also are expected.

In addition to redistricting, the second special session will address flood relief following the catastrophic storms in the Texas Hill County last month and a slew of other conservative priorities.

The agenda largely mirrors the plans set forth for the first special session but adds in consideration of legislation relating to camp safety. Dozens of campers and camp employees died in the July 4 floods in the state.

