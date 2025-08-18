A daring prison escape, crypto boom, huge Powerball jackpot: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Devil in the Ozarks’

Grant Hardin, a one-time police chief, evaded authorities for more than 10 days in the rocky terrain and dense vegetation of rural northwest Arkansas. His prison escape plan, hatched over several months, included Sharpie markers and a handmade badge.

2️⃣ One-stop shopping

Americans started their back-to-school shopping earlier this year, worried that tariffs would raise prices. Families looking for deals on sneakers and laptops are finding them in a less traditional place — and at a fraction of the cost of major retailers.

3️⃣ Crypto boom

This summer has been one to remember for cryptocurrency. A growing number of enthusiastic investors are embracing it — spurred in large part by White House support and sweeping legislative changes in Washington.

4️⃣ Life after a disaster

The once-thriving Roman city of Pompeii resembles an eerie time capsule, seemingly unoccupied since a catastrophic volcanic eruption in AD 79 buried everything under a blanket of ash. But new findings reveal a little-known postscript.

5️⃣ Building bonds

Do people cancel plans with you at the last minute, flake out for no good reason or just go MIA? It could be because you’re a bad friend.

Watch this

🌀 Eye of the storm: Hurricane hunters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration flew through Erin after it rapidly intensified into a rare Category 5. It’s expected to continue fluctuating in intensity.

Check this out

👰‍♀️ Wedding wear: A designer is making edgy baby doll dresses for a new generation of women who just want “something you can move in.” It could become the next go-to look for unconventional brides.

Quiz time

📺 MSNBC is getting a new name as part of its split from NBC News. What will it be called?

A. Versant

B. MS NOW

C. News Now

D. MS Next

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The channel will become MS NOW, which stands for My Source for News, Opinion and the World.

