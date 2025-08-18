Take the Reins: Texas Roadhouse hosts fundraiser for Bridle Up Hope tonight

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Tonight, Texas Roadhouse in Pocatello is partnering with Bridle Up Hope to raise money for a great cause. From now until 10 p.m., 10% of all dinner profits will go directly to Bridle Up Hope's scholarship fund. This money will help more women and girls in the Pocatello area access a unique program that uses horses to build confidence and resilience.

"We're trying to build our scholarship fund so that we can offer scholarships to girls and women who want to take it, but may not be able to afford it," said Program Director Lana Davies.

If you can't make it tonight, Bridle Up Hope is hosting another fundraiser next month featuring champion rodeo athlete Amberley Snyder. For more information, click HERE.