Water Shut Off: McCammon Water Main project begins Tuesday, August 19

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Starting Tuesday, August 19, at 7 a.m., the city of McCammon will begin a vital upgrade to the city's water system. To ensure safe and sanitary conditions, crews will shut off the old water main on Center Street while they connect the new line.

For Affected Residents

Residents who received a door hanger notification last week will have their water shut off for up to 12 hours. Once water service is restored, a mandatory 36-hour boil order will be in effect. For detailed instructions on what to do during a boil order, click HERE.

For All Other Residents

Residents not directly impacted are asked to conserve water to prevent additional service disruptions. Please refrain from using water unless it's absolutely necessary. This includes no watering of yards or pastures, as the rest of the city will be supplied by only one well during this upgrade.

If your water pressure is suddenly lost, you must also follow the boil order instructions.

For updates on the water project, click HERE.