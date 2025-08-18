Zelensky changed his tactics for Trump this time – and his outfit

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House on Monday, he spoke with a familiar figure – a right-wing reporter who had famously called out his choice of attire during Zelensky’s contentious meeting with US President Donald Trump earlier in the year.

This time, however, the tone – and the clothing – was markedly different.

“You look fabulous in that suit,” said Brian Glenn, a pro-Trump pundit who works for MAGA streaming startup Real America’s Voice.

“I said the same thing,” Trump remarked, turning to Zelensky and telling him: “Isn’t that nice? That’s the one that attacked you last time.”

Zelensky, wearing a sharp black field jacket, black shirt and black slacks, quipped to the reporter: “You are in the same suit. I changed, you did not.”

It might seem like an innocuous exchange – but Zelensky’s change in wardrobe reflects the shift in tactics he’s taken in the months since that disastrous meeting in February, when Trump and Vice President JD Vance excoriated the Ukrainian president, calling him disrespectful and ungrateful in front of the world’s cameras.

The blowout argument in the Oval Office was over various things: the American leaders accused Zelensky of standing in the way of a peace agreement with Russia, while Zelensky expressed disbelief at the notion of diplomacy with the country that had invaded Ukraine.

But before all of that, it was about Zelensky’s outfit.

Since the war began, Zelensky has become known for his military-style shirts, typically in army green or black, and cargo pants. It’s the outfit he’s worn in the many televised national addresses and speeches he’s delivered throughout the conflict – as if to remind his audience they were looking at a wartime leader.

Widely regarded as a gesture of solidarity with Ukrainian troops, the outfit has become synonymous with Zelensky. But when he showed up in his usual minimalist garb to the White House in February, Trump was instantly displeased. “Oh, you’re all dressed up,” he remarked sarcastically, as he greeted Zelensky and shook his hand.

It felt particularly pointed from Trump – a showman and former television host who has meticulously cultivated his image over the years, from his customary suit and tie to his love of all things gold (a color that now covers the White House, from gold cherubs in the Oval Office to gold figurines on the mantle).

Before the Oval Office meeting devolved into a shouting match, Zelensky was asked by the reporter, Glenn, why he was not wearing a suit in the United States’ highest office.

“I will wear a costume after this war will finish, yes,” Zelensky said, responding in English.

“Maybe something like yours, yes, maybe something better. I don’t know, we will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you.”

Things went south from there.

But almost immediately afterward, Zelensky went into damage control – publicly thanking Trump and the United States for their support of Ukraine, and working to repair his relationship with the president.

During subsequent encounters with Trump this year, Zelensky also wore more formal clothing, including at the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral and at a NATO summit in the Netherlands.

He has been coached by some European leaders on how to better approach his counterpart – with many of those leaders showing up on Monday at the White House in a show of Western unity and support.

This time around, Zelensky even tailored his gift-giving to reflect Trump’s love of golf. He presented Trump with a particularly special club that had been passed on to him by a wounded Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg in the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to Ukraine’s presidential office.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, US and Ukrainian officials discussed Zelensky’s attire – with the understanding he should not arrive wearing his usual military-style clothing, said a European official.

It appears their move has paid off – with even Glenn taking a conciliatory tone after Trump praised Zelensky’s new look.

“I apologize to you,” Glenn said, referring to their February interaction. “You look wonderful.”

