Fremont County fire crews battling blaze near Harriman

HARRIMAN, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire crews are responding to an active fire off North Hatchery Butte Road, east of Harriman in Fremont County. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, North Hatchery Butte Road is closed to all non-emergency vehicles to assist with fire response efforts.

Smoke is reportedly visible from the Mesa Falls area and Highway 47. The size and cause of the fire have not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide updates as more information becomes available.