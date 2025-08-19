Skip to Content
Fire Watch

Fremont County fire crews battling blaze near Harriman

MGN
By
today at 3:19 PM
Published 3:49 PM

HARRIMAN, Idaho (KIFI) — Fire crews are responding to an active fire off North Hatchery Butte Road, east of Harriman in Fremont County. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, North Hatchery Butte Road is closed to all non-emergency vehicles to assist with fire response efforts.

Smoke is reportedly visible from the Mesa Falls area and Highway 47. The size and cause of the fire have not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Fire Watch

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content