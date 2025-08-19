Hegseth pushes out Air Force chief of staff in latest Pentagon shake-up

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — The US Air Force chief of staff, Gen. David Allvin, abruptly announced Monday that he will retire halfway through his four-year term. The move came after Allvin learned that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth planned to push him out of the job, according to a source familiar with the decision.

The move marks yet another early ouster of a senior military officer under Hegseth and President Donald Trump.

The Air Force issued a statement Monday disclosing Allvin’s plans to retire in November but provided no explanation as to why he is leaving just two years into his term.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as the 23rd Air Force Chief of Staff and I’m thankful for Secretary Meink, Secretary Hegseth and President Trump’s faith in me to lead our service,” Allvin said in a statement released by the Air Force. “More than anything, I’m proud to have been part of the team of Airmen who live out our core values of integrity, service and excellence every day as we prepare to defend this great nation.”

Secretary of the Air Force Troy E. Meink also praised Allvin in a statement.

“The Air Force is fortunate to have leaders like General Dave Allvin. During his tenure, the Air Force has undertaken transformational initiatives that will enable Airmen to answer their nation’s call for decades to come,” Meink said.

“General Allvin has been instrumental in my onboarding as the department’s 27th Secretary and I’m forever grateful for his partnership as well as his decades of exemplary service to our nation.”

One defense official said they were surprised by the announcement, telling CNN that there was no indication Allvin planned to retire early.

“Very unexpected,” the official added.

Allvin is the fourth senior military official to leave their post since the beginning of Trump’s second term. In January, Trump directed the firing of Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan, and in February, he fired Gen. C.Q. Brown as chair of the joint chiefs of staff and removed Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti.

In April, Trump fired Cyber Command chief Gen Timothy Haugh.

