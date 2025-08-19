Some Texas Democrats to rip up agreements to leave House floor under police escort and return to chamber in protest

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — Several Texas state House Democrats plan to rip up the written agreements that allowed them to leave the chamber with a police escort on Monday and return to the House floor Tuesday night, the caucus announced.

The lawmakers plan to spend the night on the House floor with state Rep. Nicole Collier, who has stayed in the House chamber for over 24 hours after declining to sign the “permission slip” to leave.

“Without permission to leave, they will join Representative Nicole Collier on the House floor overnight ahead of tomorrow’s vote on Trump and Abbott’s racist redistricting maps that threaten to divide Texas communities and strip representation from historically-united Texas neighborhoods,” the announcement read.

House Republicans announced the requirement on Monday when Democrats, who faced civil arrest warrants for leaving the state during a special session, returned from their 15-day quorum break.

The Democrats fled the state earlier this month to prevent a vote on a controversial redistricting plan pushed for President Donald Trump that could potentially eliminate five Democratic US House seats.

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows said the Democrats could only leave the House floor if they received written permission and agreed to be under a Department of Public Safety officer’s escort until the chamber reconvenes on Wednesday morning.

All Democrats who were present agreed at the time – except for Collier.

“Rep. Collier’s choice to stay and not sign the permission slip is well within her rights under the House Rules,” Burrows said in a statement earlier Tuesday. The Texas House Speaker said he is “choosing to spend my time focused on” important legislation. CNN has reached out to the speaker’s office for comment.

While the protest move draws more attention to their redistricting fight, Texas House Democrats have little to no legislative options available to prevent the new congressional maps from being passed. The Texas House is aiming to vote on the measure after it reconvenes at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, but the timing for final passage remains unclear.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.