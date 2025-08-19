Vance heads to Georgia to tout GOP tax cuts — and take aim at Sen. Jon Ossoff

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — Vice President JD Vance will travel to Georgia on Thursday to tout the Trump administration’s signature tax-and-spending law — and to give an early boost to GOP efforts to flip a key Senate seat in the state.

Vance is expected to highlight the law’s major tax provisions during the event at an industrial refrigeration manufacturing facility in Peachtree City, arguing that it will provide financial relief to middle-class voters as soon as the end of the year.

The vice president will also use the opportunity to take aim at Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is up for reelection in 2026 and a top target for Republicans’ bid to keep control of the chamber.

In a statement ahead of the trip, Vance communications director Will Martin called it a “disgrace that Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff voted against these tax cuts.”

“Working families in Georgia deserve better and that’s something Vice President Vance will be sure to emphasize during his visit,” Martin said.

CNN has reached out to Ossoff, who joined all Senate Democrats in opposing the bill earlier this year. He narrowly in a 2021 runoff election and is considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for reelection next year. However, Republicans missed out on their preferred candidate to challenge him after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp passed on a run.

Vance’s swing through the Atlanta metro area — which will also include a stop at a Republican National Committee member meeting — marks the latest in what officials say will be a series of speeches, by Vance and others in the administration, in battlegrounds across the country designed to promote the “big, beautiful bill” that GOP lawmakers passed in July.

The multitrillion-dollar law is broadly unpopular with the electorate, according to early polling, with voters particularly skeptical of its sweeping health care cuts and projections that it will further add to the deficit.

But Vance and the GOP are betting they can turn public opinion around before the midterm elections with a concentrated messaging campaign focused on more popular parts of the law.

In a sign of the White House’s efforts to hone that campaign pitch, Vance on Thursday is expected to focus on what Martin termed the law’s “working family tax cuts” — such as a provision eliminating taxes on tips for some workers and a form of savings accounts for children that Republicans branded “Trump accounts.”

The tax-specific rhetoric is a slight shift from the broader strategy earlier this summer, when a White House official said ahead of a Vance speech in July that “tax cuts and immigration are two large components, but there is so much more.”

