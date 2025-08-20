Attempted theft in Shelley ends with suspect’s death, homeowner injured

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A late-night shooting in Bingham County on Tuesday left a homeowner injured and the suspect dead after an attempted theft. The suspect's name has not yet been released at this time.

Around 11 p.m., the Bingham County Sheriff's Office received a report of shots fired at a home east of Shelley near 1100 E. and 1300 N. According to the sheriff's office, the homeowner confronted a man attempting to steal a four-wheeler. During the encounter, shots were fired, injuring both the homeowner and the suspect, who then ran off.

Emergency responders transported the homeowner to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Responding deputies from the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, assisted by officers from Shelley and Blackfoot Police Departments, Idaho State Police, and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect, who they believed to be wounded and armed.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies from both Bingham and Bonneville counties located the suspect in a field near the residence. "Shots were fired by Deputies from both agencies," the sheriff's office reported. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene.

Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner has requested the East Idaho Critical Incident Team to investigate the incident, with the Pocatello Police Department as the lead agency. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

This incident represents one of two police involved shootings that took place overnight, August 19. Related: Police shooting in Idaho Falls after armed man reportedly fires at officers