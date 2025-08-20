Police shooting in Idaho Falls after armed man reportedly fires at officers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho Falls man is dead after a disturbance call escalated into an exchange of gunfire with police late last night. The incident, which began on Tuesday, August 19, involved an armed man who reportedly made suicidal threats and fired a shot at officers.

The Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) was called to an apartment in the 100 block of Clubhouse Circle around 10 p.m. A caller reported that a man, who was acting "erratically" and armed with a gun, had allegedly pointed the weapon at her and made suicidal statements before leaving the apartment.

As officers searched the area, the man returned and reportedly tried to force his way back into the residence. "The caller reported that the man was pounding on the door, trying to get inside," according to an Idaho Falls Police statement. Emergency dispatchers advised the woman and children inside to stay in the apartment and shelter in place.

Officers located the man outside and tried to de-escalate the situation by giving him commands to take him into custody. When verbal commands were unsuccessful, a police K-9 was deployed in an attempt to apprehend him, but this was also unsuccessful.

At approximately 10:50 p.m., the man reportedly brandished his gun, yelled threats, and fired a shot at the officers. In response, two officers "returned fire with their service weapons, striking the suspect," according to the IFPD statement.

Emergency medical services immediately provided aid and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce (EICIT) is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, with the Rexburg Police Department acting as the lead agency. The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure, according to IFPD. The investigation's findings will be reviewed by the Prosecutor’s Office to determine if the use of force was justified.

"The names of the officers and the suspect will not be released to allow the investigative task force time to conduct necessary interviews and to ensure next of kin notifications have been made," states IFPD.

This incident represents one of two police involved shootings that took place overnight, August 19.