Pocatello’s Women’s Marketplace and Fashion’s Night Out: A Celebration of Local Business

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The community is invited to a special evening this Friday to celebrate and support local women in business at the annual 'Women's Marketplace and Fashion's Night Out.' This popular event is not only a showcase of local talent and products, but also a critical fundraiser aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in the Pocatello area.

Organized by the Businesswomen of Pocatello, the event is designed to raise money for grants that will be used to help new and existing women-owned businesses grow. The market and fashion show also serve as a vital link between the community and the businesses that form the backbone of the local economy.

"When we support women in business and we support our community, it keeps our dollars local," said Amber Cook, President of the Businesswomen of Pocatello. "It also helps women in business to grow their personal businesses, and also network and engage with each other. So it gives us referral sources, which I know for a lot of us has been huge. And when we empower each other, we all grow. We all blossom."

The event will be held this Friday, August 22nd, at Lookout Point in Pocatello. Attendees can browse the marketplace, featuring a wide variety of vendors, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The highlight of the evening, the fashion show, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.