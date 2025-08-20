Witkoff delivered Russian medal from Putin to family of American who was killed fighting for Russia in 2024

By Jake Tapper, CNN

(CNN) — US special envoy Steve Witkoff delivered a Russian medal to the grieving family of an American who was killed fighting for Russia in 2024, a senior administration official told CNN.

Earlier this month, when Russian president Vladimir Putin gave the medal – the Order of Courage – to Witkoff, some observers saw it as something of a diplomatic dig, given that the American who was killed, Michael Gloss, 21, was the son of a senior CIA official.

But that wasn’t how Witkoff saw it. The Order of Courage is a Russian Federation decoration typically given to Russian citizens to recognize selfless acts of courage and valor during times of emergency, disaster and war. For Witkoff, who lost a son in the opioid epidemic, losing a child is a traumatic experience that transcends geopolitics. And he thought it worthwhile to give the medal to Juliane Gallina, the CIA’s deputy director for digital innovation, and her husband, according to the official.

“She wept with her husband,” the senior administration official told CNN.

For Witkoff, the moment “was not about who he fought for, but rather the memories of our children and the overarching message of ‘Let’s end this war,’” the official told CNN.

A CIA spokesperson issued a statement to CNN: “The entire CIA family is heartbroken for their loss. Juliane and her husband shared that ‘we adored our son and grieve his loss every moment. We appreciate privacy at this difficult time.’”

“Juliane Gallina and her family suffered an unimaginable personal tragedy in the spring of 2024 when her son Michael Gloss, who struggled with mental health issues, died while fighting in the conflict in Ukraine. CIA considers Michael’s passing to be a private family matter for the Gloss family – not a national security issue,” the spokesperson said.

Witkoff has played a significant role in the US effort to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, including sitting alongside President Donald Trump in his summit with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

He told CNN that the leaders made “game changing” agreements related to security guarantees for Ukraine, though questions remain about how serious Putin is in pursuing a peace agreement.

Witkoff traveled to Moscow this month to meet with Putin, and also played a role in talks with top Russian and Ukrainian officials held in Saudi Arabia earlier this year in order to work towards ending the war.

