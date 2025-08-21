Attack on Colombian police helicopter leaves at least eight dead, president says

By Rocio Muñoz-Ledo, Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — An attack on a Colombian National Police helicopter Thursday killed at least eight people and injured several, according to President Gustavo Petro.

It’s still unclear who is behind the attack in the Antioquia department.

In his most recent comments Thursday, Petro attributed it to the 36th Front of the Estado Mayor Central (EMC), dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a leftist guerrilla group.

However, earlier, he had suggested the powerful criminal syndicate Gulf Clan might be involved, noting that the attack came after the seizure of 1.5 tons of cocaine in the Urabá region of Antioquia.

“We have the unfortunate news of eight police officers dead and eight injured in the helicopter whose mission was to transport personnel to eradicate coca leaf crops in Amalfi,” Petro wrote on his X account.

Antioquia Governor Andrés Julián Rendón said that the helicopter was supporting the manual eradication of illicit crops when it was allegedly attacked by a drone. According to Rendón, two uniformed officers were injured.

The governor posted a video which appears to show the helicopter crashing into a hill.

Rendón warned that both the Gulf Clan and dissidents of FARC operate in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.