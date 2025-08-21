BLM invites public to wild horse adoption event at Eastern Idaho State Fair

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management:

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management invites the public to a wild horse adoption event at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, 97 Park St., in Blackfoot on Aug. 30 at 11:30 a.m. Since June, youths representing 4-H clubs from Oneida to Teton counties have gentled and trained their yearling mustangs to lead, load in a horse trailer, pick up their feet, and a variety of other skills. They will demonstrate these skills at the State Fair during a trail challenge on Aug. 29 at 11 a.m., and a freestyle demonstration at 5 p.m.

Ten horses will be available for adoption and may be viewed in the Light Horse Barn on Aug. 29-30. To qualify, adopters must be at least 18 years old and have facilities that meet the BLM’s requirements. Title to the animals remains with the federal government for one year, after which adopters can apply for title. Detailed information about adoption qualifications and facility requirements can be found [/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales]online.

Since 2009, the BLM Idaho Wild Horse and Burro Program, in concert with University of Idaho Extension 4-H youth development, has successfully paired youth with young wild horses. More than 400 wild horses have been placed into private care, saving the American taxpayer over $6 million in caring costs for unadopted wild horses! Additionally, hundreds of youths have developed wild horse handling skills and since the BLM shares a portion of the adoption proceeds, more than $121,000 has been raised to support Idaho 4-H Clubs. This year’s participating 4-H clubs are: Teton County (Teton); Hides and Hooves (Jefferson); Hooves, Spurs, and Furs (Jefferson); Barnyard Wranglers (Bingham); Mustang Wranglers (Oneida); and Horse Whisperers (Bear Lake).

The BLM is responsible under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act for protecting and managing wild horses and burros on public lands. The agency periodically removes animals from the range, when populations exceed levels established to allow wild horse and burro herds to thrive in balance with other range uses, including wildlife and permitted livestock. These animals are then available for adoption at events throughout the country. Learn more about the BLM's Wild Horse and Burro Program or the upcoming 4-H handled wild horse adoption.